SMU football is suddenly a new championship destination for talent, especially those in the portal. The Mustangs didn't take long to emerge as a new contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson needed a walk-off field goal to halt SMU's ACC title pursuit on Saturday, as quarterback Kevin Jennings and company nearly erased a double-digit deficit with a fourth quarter charge.

The Mustangs look more attractive than ever for players seeking a collegiate home. And that includes those entering the transfer portal on Monday. SMU has gone from longtime Group of Five program to rising power conference national championship contender. The Mustangs' College Football Playoff bid only adds to the popularity at the Hilltop.

Head coach Rhett Lashlee and company likely won't settle on their stellar 2025 recruiting class to comprise the 2024-25 roster. There's names in the portal who have the potential to lift SMU to even newer heights. The ACC runner-ups already have one high-profile defensive visitor potentially in the works.

Here now are five transfer portal names who SMU should place at the top of its list. Including the said defender.

Bear Alexander, defensive tackle, USC

The former Trojans interior defender has SMU “angling” to get Alexander on campus for a visit, per 247Sports' Mike Roach Monday.

Alexander would become a marquee local pickup for the Mustangs, as he's a Dallas native and briefly played for city powerhouse Skyline. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder also helped lead Denton Ryan to the Texas 5A state title in 2020.

He would land at his third collegiate stop if SMU pulls off the addition. But Alexander already has extensive power conference experience with the Southeastern Conference (Georgia) and Big 10 (USC). Alexander has the frame and power to look like a perfect plug-in nose tackle for Scott Symons' multiple 3-4 scheme.

Micah Hudson, wide receiver, Texas Tech

The Mustangs are looking for a “high-level wide receiver” in the portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

SMU happened to become one of Hudson's first scholarship opportunities in Nov. 2021. The former five-star's career in Lubbock never panned out as injuries hampered him. Hudson became one of the more intriguing portal entries once he entered.

Now with Jennings anticipated to earn 2025 Heisman and NFL Draft hype, the presence of the dual-threat passer alone makes SMU a strong, potential suitor for the slot wide receiver Hudson.

Robert Stafford III, cornerback, Miami

Stafford missed out on playing for the ACC title as Miami took a costly loss to Syracuse late in the year. The cornerback, though, endured difficulty earning playing time in a deep Hurricanes secondary. Stafford joined fellow Miami running back teammate Ajay Allen in the transfer portal Monday.

Despite its stout play on defense, SMU ranked 10th among ACC teams against the pass, but 91st overall across the nation. The Mustangs need to shore up their pass defense to snatch the conference next year.

The CB position especially was one of the weakest links for SMU. Stafford would bring experience plus a Miami-edge to this unit.

Quinten Joyner, running back, USC

On to the second Trojan who SMU should make a run at. The Mustangs are likely bracing for the departure of versatile runner/receiver Brashard Smith, who tallied 18 total touchdowns as a senior.

Joyner didn't deliver the same type of production Smith created. But he's another Lonestar State native from Paige.

Dramecko Green is SMU's lone RB addition for 2025, as the three-star signed on Wednesday. Joyner can add needed depth, and provide a potential Smith replacement.

Amare Campbell, linebacker, North Carolina

Campbell rises to the top of available portal linebackers. He unveiled his intentions to transfer to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Monday morning.

Campbell compiled 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Plus grabbed 6.5 sacks for the Tar Heels. And he delivered that production for the ACC's 12th ranked defense. He's dipped to the portal amid the uncertainty involving the head coaching position at Chapel Hill. North Carolina fired veteran head coach Mack Brown during the season. The university has since interviewed past NFL head coaches Bill Belichick and on Monday, Steve Wilks.

But back to the former Tar Heel linebacker Campbell. Just imagine the type of destruction he'll bring in Symons' defense if he's lured to the Hilltop. Campbell would fuel some early top 10 preseason thoughts for next season.