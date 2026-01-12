Nike and Air Jordan are prepping for a massive release calendar throughout 2026, adding several classic retro releases alongside fresh innovations for the new year. The classic Air Jordan 13 has seen a revival over the last few seasons, adding this classic “Chicago” or “True Red” colorway to the mix in 2026.

This particular Air Jordan 13 colorway was debuted by Michael Jordan during the 1998 season during his last Finals run with the Chicago Bulls. The Jordan 13 has a special place in sneaker history for this very reason, but the “True Red/Chicago” colorway is synonymous as one of the cleaner iterations, perfectly matching all of the Bulls' uniforms during the time.

The colorway was last released in 2017 and will see its first retro release since then. The upcoming release is set to be one of the more hyped drops we'll see from Air Jordan through this early part of 2026.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago”

The Jordan 13 returns in White/Black/True Red to coincide with the OG colorway. The silhouette, inspired by the paw of a panther, features premium white leather throughout the dimpled upper panels. True Red suede covers the midsole and wraps around up through the heel up to the white sockliner. The outsole features black “pods” while the classic holographic Jordan logo returns near the ankle. All in all, fans are already heralding this as one of the cleaner releases we'll see all year.

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago/True Red” returns on March 13, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $200. The shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, released through Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers/platforms in limited quantities.