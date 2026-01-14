As Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand the 2026 Air Jordan Retro Collection calendar, classic silhouettes resembling nostaligic colorways from the last 25 years are finally returning in a big way. One of Michael Jordan's most recognizable sneakers will make a return as the Air Jordan 5 return in the classic “Wolf Grey” colorway later this 2026.

The Air Jordan 5, first released in 1990, was designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and inspired by WWII fighter planes. They were introduced by Spike Lee via his Mars Blackmon character and accompanied Michael Jordan en route to his first championship with the Chicago Bulls.

Most known for its recent “Black Metallic” and “Grape” retro releases, the Air Jordan 5 will return in the fan-favorite “Wolf Grey” colorway most recently released in 2011. Diehard Air Jordan fans will finally have a chance to grab a pair for retail as original pairs currently fetch upwards of $500 on the aftermarket.

Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

Nike Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” 🐺 • $220

• February 28th – Returning for the 15-year anniversary pic.twitter.com/JeOXqBOUcS — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) January 8, 2026

On-Foot Look: Air Jordan 5 ‘Wolf Grey' Releasing Feb. 28 🧊🐺 pic.twitter.com/EByjoKcGCO — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 7, 2026



The Jordan 5 returns in Light Graphite/White-Wolf Grey for a familiar “Wolf Grey” colorway highlighted by the premium grey suede used throughout the uppers. The webbed side panel, eyelets, laces, midsole, and 3M reflective tongue are all done in grey to fit the theme. The outsoles will be done in an icy blue translucent hue while we see the return of the white “23” stitched onto the heel of the shoe. Finally, we see the classic lace lock in place to complement the white counter-stitching throughout the sneaker.

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” will return for its 15-year anniversary on February 28, 2026 for a suggested retail tag of $210. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and should be available in full family sizing, so don't sleep on your chance to grab a fresh pair for the first time since 2011.