With Nike and Jordan Brand already unveiling their upcoming Retro Air Jordan Collection releases throughout 2026, expect a number of surprise announcements throughout the year as new silhouettes are constantly added to the calendar. Recent reports indicate that Air Jordan is preparing to release a new conceptual “Black Pack” including four classic silhouettes with reimagined looks, rumored to land around the holiday season of 2026.

The “Black Pack” is expected to feature the Air Jordan 14 Low, Jordan 15, Jordan 16, and Jordan 17 silhouettes, as first leaked by @zSneakerheadz on X, formerly Twitter. The shoes will return in never-before-seen colorways featuring distinct shades of black done in animal-themed and luxurious materials. The release is also expected to be extremely limited in quantities and release outlets.

The lineup of sneakers marks a significant point in Jordan's career as he wore the majority of them on the court with the Washington Wizards. The blacked-out concept is a first, however, and plays well into the recent slate of exotic releases we've seen over the last few years.

Rumored Air Jordan Retro “Black Pack”

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan “Black Pack” Consists of the Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 16, and the Air Jordan 17 Low. Featuring shades of Black and exotic details. Mock-ups shown, expect similar color blocking. For More Info, Watch & Subscribe: https://t.co/9t0FnP4SI1… pic.twitter.com/Akpga2ANkg — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) January 23, 2026

BREAKING: The Air Jordan “Black Pack” is officially set to release Holiday 2026. 🐈‍⬛🔥 The Jordan 14 Low, 15, 16, and 17 Low are all make a return, reimagined in distinct shades of black. Expect animal-inspired materials, luxurious detailing, and limited quantities across the… pic.twitter.com/A4mInCXj79 — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) January 23, 2026



While there are no known images or concepts of the sneakers thus far, outlets have gone through the liberty of creating speculative mock-ups for what the color scheme may entail. Expect predominantly black hues throughout, likely accented by some sort of metallic or iridescent hues to reinforce the exotic look. The mix of different materials and textures will be the most exciting development as we've seen Jordan Brand really pull out all the stops in previous releases of similar nature.

The Air Jordan “Black Pack” is expected to release some time during the holiday 2026 season, likely around Black Friday or Christmas. The retail price is still TBD as fans should keep an eye out for a release on Nike SNKRS. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on this upcoming release!