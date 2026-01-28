Although the Denver Nuggets have been without their franchise star Nikola Jokic the last month to an injury, they're managing to keep pace at third in the Western Conference standings. While the three-time NBA MVP awaits his return, sneaker sponsor 361° shared a first look at Jokic's second signature sneaker, the 361 Joker 2 GT.

Although he's been in the NBA since 2014, Nikola Jokic didn't release a signature name-bearing sneaker until as early as December 2024. After years being a Nike-sponsored athlete, Jokic chose a different route during his sneaker free agency in signing with Chinese Sportswear brand 361° (degrees). In turn, Jokic secured his own signature sneaker line and has full autonomy over his personal brand.

The 361 Joker 1 released in December 2024 in a number of colorways inspired by the star's hobbies and basketball journey. Next up, 361 reveals the upcoming Joker 2 GT in an updated, modern silhouette likely to be debuted by Jokic on-court when he returns from injury.

361° Joker 2 GT

FIRST LOOK 👀 Nikola Jokic’s 361° Joker 2 GT 🃏 pic.twitter.com/JHrfWHPOY2 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 26, 2026

The new silhouette offers a stunning design comparable to many of the futuristic-looking basketball sneakers in today's market. The low-cut, aerodynamic design feeds into a reinforced midsole with extra cushion for skilled forward and center positions. The “webbing” cuts through the upper and reveals a contrasted layer of mesh underneath. Jokic's Joker logo is integrated into the upper.

Appearing in a number of initial colorways, the shoes are slightly more dynamic and flexible than the typical Joker 2, making it a great option for quick point guards as well. The 361 Joker GT 2 has yet to see an official release date, but expect the sneaker to drop in the coming weeks, potentially during NBA All-Star Weekend. For now, fans can grab the Joker 2 at 361 platforms for a retail tag of $129.

