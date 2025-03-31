The Memphis Grizzlies currently occupy the five-spot in the Western Conference standings and they have some work to do if they want to improve their position by the end of the season. Franchise star Ja Morant will have to put the team on his shoulders once again amid a pre-playoff coaching change that stunned their entire organization. In their most recent outing against the Lakers, Morant also stole the show with an all-new colorway of his signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers.

The Nike Ja 2 has been Morant's go-to sneaker throughout this season as a successful follow-up to his popular debut model, the Nike Ja 1. Heralded for their performance capabilities at an affordable price point, the Nike Ja 2 features an upgraded silhouette that's increasing in popularity each time Nike sends a new release. This latest “Out My Body” colorway could be next on the release calendar as Morant donned the pair against the Lakers.

Nike Ja 2 “Out My Body”

@JaMorant is debuting the Nike Ja 2 "Out My Body" in his return against the Lakers tonight

FIRST LOOK: Nike Ja 2 “Out My Body”

🗓️ April 1st, 2025

💰 $120 (Adult Unisex)

🗓️ April 1st, 2025

💰 $120 (Adult Unisex)

🎨 Sonic Yellow/Black/Tropical Teal Inspired by the 2013 Nike KD 6 "Seat Pleasant" colorway



The Nike Ja 2 “Out My Body” comes in a vibrant Sonic Yellow/Black-Tropical Teal scheme and reportedly takes cues from the 2013 Nike KD 6 “Seat Pleasant” colorway. The Ja 2 will feature Sonic Yellow throughout the entire reinforced upper, complete with additional padding from its Ja 1 predecessor. The outsole will match the uppers while we see a black sockliner matching the black Nike Swoosh, outlined in teal. Finally, we see a yellow-to-teal gradient along the midsole, giving these an added pop of color for a very clean look.

Ja Morant notched 22 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists while wearing these in a dominant effort , but the Grizzlies fell to the Lakers 134-127 as they continue to jockey for position atop the Western standings.

The Nike Ja 2 “Out My Body” is set to release April 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $120. The shoes will come in full sizing and will drop via Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers. Online marketplaces like KICKS CREW and StockX will also carry the shoes, so be sure to grab a deal when searching for these online.

