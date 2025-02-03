Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is heading to a record 21st-straight NBA All-Star Game as he'll have gone two more times than any other player in the league's history. LeBron has also been at the forefront of Nike Basketball for the last decade, amassing the most expansive signature sneaker collection on second to his Airness himself, Michael Jordan. LeBron's newest sneaker, the Nike LeBron 22, will officially release as a part of Nike Basketball's upcoming Black Label Collection.

Nike is set to release a “Black Label” collection ahead of NBA All-Star, featuring their most popular basketball sneakers cloaked in black with premium and unique materials. Stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Devin Booker will also be receiving their own unique Black Label creations for the upcoming capsule.

The Nike LeBron 22 has been the preferred option for James all season and we've seen him release some highly-regarded colorways in the process. This upcoming pair will be a bit more exclusive in its nature, limited to just 1,984 pairs to signify the year LeBron was born.

Nike LeBron 22 “Black Label”

As is the case with the rest of the Black Label collection, this sneaker will be all-black with a premium feel throughout the uppers and the textured alligator skin uppers. The pattern extends to the Nike Zoom outsole, overlayed by a flat black oversized Nike Swoosh. The shoes are scattered with iridescent Nike logos, along with the the LBJ crown logo on one tongue to match the gold “B” on the other. All in all, this could be the cleanest Nike LeBron 22 we've seen all season and they'll certainly have an exclusive feel for anyone lucky enough to snag a pair.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Black Label” will release February 14, 2025 alongside the rest of the Black Label Collection for a standard retail tag of $210. Once again, this shoe will be very limited in its nature, so we could see a special release outside of Nike once these drop.

