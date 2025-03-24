New York Liberty franchise star Sabrina Ionescu has made an irreplaceable impact on the basketball world with her record-setting performances and ability to elevate Women's Sports with everything she does. Her greatest contribution could perhaps be her signature Nike Sabrina 1 and Nike Sabrina 2, which have taken the basketball community by storm as one of the most popular sneakers on the market today. Come April 2025, we'll see yet another colorway of the Nike Sabrina 2 release to the public.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Sabrina 2 was the second-most worn sneaker in the NBA and WNBA this last season, trailing only the Nike Kobe's as the most popular basketball sneaker on the planet. Each night in the NBA, you can catch a number of players rocking her signature shoes as the kicks have truly transcended just the game of basketball.

Leading by example, Ionescu continues to be one of the sport's greatest ambassadors and the promotion of her signature shoes will only grow stronger as hoopers at home keep favoring her model over others.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Iron Grey”

Related New York Liberty NewsArticle continues below
Bryce James Nike LeBron 22, Nike LeBron 22 "Bryce's World", LeBron James
Bryce James’ first Nike LeBron 22 ‘Bryce’s World’ officially releasing
Adidas Harden Vol. 9, James Harden, Adidas
James Harden makes ‘still going up’ admission on signature Adidas sneakers
Nike Air DT Max 96, Deion Sanders, Colorado Football
Deion Sanders reveals new Nike Air DT Max ’96 colorways


The Nike Sabrina 2 “Iron Grey” returns in Iron Grey/Hot Punch-Sail for an extremely clean and versatile colorway that can match any team's uniform or color scheme. The shoes are focused on performance with lightweight mesh throughout the uppers along with patterned stitching to reinforce the design. The shoes are based in a Nike Zoom outsole for maximum energy return and are clearly a preferred option for players at all levels. The shoes are finished with a hit of Hot Punch along the insoles, as well as Ionescu's logo along the tongue.

The Sabrina 2 “Iron Grey” will officially hit retailers on April 1, 2025 for an affordable retail tag of $140. Per usual, the shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing and will be widely available at all Nike retailers, as well as Nike SNKRS app for their online drop.

Have you copped a pair of Nike Sabrina 2s yet?