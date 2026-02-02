Anthony Edwards has shown throughout his career that he's never shy of saying how he feels, and he goes out on the court and backs up his talk. That's why it's never a surprise when he takes shots at other superstars in his Adidas ads, which is what he did in the latest video.

This ad had more of a video game feel to it, and there are a few characters in the ad that resemble some of the top NBA players in the league right now. Let's evaluate them while we're here.

The first character that Edwards faces off against is a tall, lanky, green alien. His attributes were unlimited potential, he has no swag, and his shoe size was a 27. Everybody has assumed that he was referencing Victor Wembanyama, and Edwards took him down with ease.

Anthony Edwards and Adidas just dropped a new ad, fresh off his All-Star selection: “I’m the top dog.” 😤 (via @adidasHoops) pic.twitter.com/NCXiPFEWiu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 2, 2026

The next character looked a little buff, and his attributes were unlimited strength, his free-throw time was 30 seconds, and he was always in trade talks. If anybody has been keeping up with trade rumors recently, they would know that this is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The next character had attributes of too many MVPs, zero motivations, and his equestrian skills were highly ranked. Nikola Jokic, ladies and gentlemen.

Up next was a character that had a 103 midrange rating, his favorite accessory was the whistle, and according to the ad, his shoes were “Not Da 2s.” The character was also standing next to a referee, and everyone had assumed that it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Last but not least, Edwards finished his ad off by going up against a character that had run out of energy, and everyone assumed that it was Luka Doncic.

Edwards has been taking jabs at players throughout his Adidas commercials, and there shouldn't be a reason that he stops anytime soon.