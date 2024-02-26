The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a successful regular season this previous year with an NFL-leading record of 13-4. Led by two-time MVP Quarterback Lamar Jackson to go along with an immensely dominant No.1 ranked defense and No. 1 ranked rushing attack, they advanced in the playoffs but lost in a tough 17-10 contest versus the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
To punch their ticket to next year's Super Bowl in New Orleans and capture the franchise's third championship, the Ravens could benefit from a few roster additions to get over the hump. While they are likely to focus on retaining their priority free agents, here are three sneaky good NFL free agents the Ravens need to sign to win it all next season.
Leonard Floyd
Former 2016 1st round pick from Georgia Leonard Floyd has enjoyed a successful career in the NFL as one of the best edge-rushing pass rushers never named to a Pro Bowl. With his versatile skillset, he can play at either defensive end or outside linebacker.
Floyd won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season as their third-best pass rusher behind two future first-ballot Hall of Famers: Three-time Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Aaron Donald and superstar Super Bowl 50 MVP outside linebacker Von Miller.
In the third stop of his eight-year career, the former Bulldog enjoyed a monster year for the 11-6 Buffalo Bills in 2023 garnering 32 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble despite only playing in 11 games.
The Ravens defense will be without defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in 2024 after he accepted the Seattle Seahawks head coaching job. Last season, they led the NFL in sacks with 60 total, most notably 13.0 sacks from breakout defensive tackle and first-time Pro Bowler Justin Madubuike, Floyd would be able to provide great contribution as a pass rusher and depth as an edge defender.
With many big-time contributors from this roster on the defensive line and linebacker core like Madubike, three-time Pro Bowler outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, first-time Pro Bowler middle linebacker Patrick Queen, and two-time Super Bowl champion outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy all unrestricted free agents this offseason and unlikely having the cap space to be able to retain them all, the Ravens should consider giving a proven veteran like Floyd a call. In a division with talented quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, it never hurts to have more defensive depth.
Tyler Boyd
In today's NFL, it's not uncommon anymore for free agents of division rivals to sign with one another. Case in point with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. The eight-year pro is one of the best No. 3 wide receivers in the league in a lethal receiving corps that already features borderline superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and rising star wide receiver Tee Higgins. Yet with Higgins set to be a free agent and likely to command a max contract, Boyd should very well be available for a reasonable contract especially since he finished with his lowest stats since 2017.
The Ravens have largely built their offensive identity on their stellar rushing attack in the Lamar Jackson era but this season they employed one of the most efficient and effective passing attacks in the league. They received valuable contributions this season from experienced veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Algholor but adding a wide receiver like Boyd to their corps would be a terrific step forward. Boyd has recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons in his career (2018 and 2019 consecutively). With his size (6-foot-2), catch radius, ability to play outside or in the slot, and experience, he'd fit greatly next to speedy rookie year sensation wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Austin Ekeler
As previously mentioned, the Ravens have built their offensive identity around an emphasis on their strong running game, and last season they led the league in rushing yards by an insane 15.4-yard margin over the second-place finisher the Chicago Bears. Yet with talented running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins set to hit the market, that'll leave only Justice Hill in the backfield.
In Jackson's time as a Raven, he's yet to have a running back who was a threat in both the run and pass game. Enter seven-year veteran, NFL record breaker, and Fantasy Football superhero running-back Austin Ekeler.
As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler was one of the best-receiving backs in the entire league for the last six seasons. He is one of 7 players in NFL history to score at least 15 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, a feat he achieved in 2022 and 2021. Though never a bell-cow back, he can run hard as an inside runner and has enough breakaway speed and acceleration to keep a defense honest (career-long carry of 72 yards).
Ekeler is coming off a down season but having the track record of success next to a mobile quarterback in Justin Herbert, it's not far-fetched to assume that he couldn't replicate or outdo his output in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme next to the best dual-threat quarterback in the entire NFL, Jackson. Ekeler would make Jackson's life easier as an option out of the backfield or out wide. He shouldn't command a heavy asking price for a contract either as he wants out of Los Angeles which bodes well for the Ravens.