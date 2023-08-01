The Banyana Banyana take on the Blues! Catch the Women's World Cup series with our South Africa-Italy odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

South Africa's Women's team has been facing challenges in their defense, resulting in three losses, two draws, and only one win in their last six matches. Despite these difficulties, the team has demonstrated resilience, as evident from their recent 2-2 draw against Argentina.

The Italian team has showcased an impressive performance in their recent matches, particularly with a dominant offensive line. They have been in strong form, securing four wins and a draw in their last five matches before their loss to Sweden, indicating promising momentum.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: South Africa-Italy Odds

South Africa: +420

Italy: -165

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How To Watch South Africa vs. Italy

TV: Fox Sports 1, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FIFA+, YouTube, Peacock Premium, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW

Time: 3 AM ET /12 AM PT

Why South Africa Will Beat Italy

Ranked 54th, South Africa enters the match as significant underdogs, but they are determined to demonstrate their resilience and strength on the field. South Africa's fate in the knockout rounds depends on winning this crucial game. While they have shown promise, being in a leading position in their first two matches, they must now secure a victory to progress further.

The African champions had a challenging start to the tournament, facing a 2-1 defeat against Sweden. Despite taking the lead in the 48th minute, they couldn't hold on as Sweden staged a comeback to secure all three points. In their second game against Argentina, Banyana Banyana let a two-goal advantage slip away, conceding two late goals and ending in a 2-2 draw. They had 39% possession and made 13 attempts on goal, four of which were on target. ‘

The missed opportunity to secure two additional points against Argentina has left South Africa frustrated. Now, they need a win against Italy to advance, which is undoubtedly a challenging task. South Africa's attacking prowess has been evident in their performances, as they displayed their abilities by taking a lead against both Sweden and Argentina.

Unfortunately, South Africa might be without captain Refiloe Jane, who suffered an injury in the clash against Argentina. Additionally, Kholosa Biyana, who replaced Jane, received a yellow card and is suspended for this critical match.

Thembi Kgatlana, a 27-year-old forward, has scored one goal in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and throughout her 66 appearances for the national team, she has notched 25 goals. Her overall professional record since 2018 includes 27 goals in 82 matches, with 10 goals in 27 matches for Eibar in Spain during the 2020-2021 season. Linda Motlhalo also made her mark with a goal, and Jermaine Seoposenwe provided one assist for the team. Hildah Magaia, too, found the net with a goal in the tournament.

Why Italy Will Beat South Africa

Italy holds the status of the 16th-ranked team in the world and is considered the favorite for the upcoming clash. Their ambitions to advance in the tournament will fuel their determination. Italy had a mixed start in the Women's World Cup.

They secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina but suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Sweden. Italy experienced a late first-half collapse, conceding three goals in the final seven minutes before the break. Amanda Ilestedt scored twice, and Rebecka Blomqvist added a late goal for Sweden, sealing Italy's disappointment. As a result of the defeat, Italy currently stands in second place in Group G with three points.

The crushing loss to Sweden might have shaken Italy's confidence, but they must regroup swiftly to progress to the round of 16. While a draw could be sufficient, a victory is their desired outcome in the upcoming match, led by coach Silvia Bertolini. Regardless, Italy had displayed strong performances in previous internationals, winning four out of their last five matches. This suggests that they are likely to find the net again as they seek to recover from their recent setback.

The 5-0 loss to Sweden was undoubtedly one of Italy's worst results in World Cup history, making their upcoming match against South Africa a crucial opportunity to secure progress to the next stage. While a win guarantees their advancement, a draw might be sufficient as long as Sweden doesn't lose to Argentina.

The team will be relying on Cristiana Girelli, their experienced forward, who has an impressive record of 54 career international goals in 104 appearances. She was responsible for Italy's goal in the victory against Argentina on July 24. In the tournament, Lisa Boattin has not scored but has contributed with one assist for Italy. A key moment in Italy's Women's World Cup history came when Giulia Dragoni, at just 16 years old, made her World Cup debut in the opener against Argentina, becoming the youngest player to represent Italy in the competition.

Final South Africa-Italy Prediction & Pick

South Africa will put up a fight against Italy and defy the odds, but the class and quality of the Blues on the pitch are far greater.

Final South Africa-Italy Prediction & Pick: Italy (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-138)