South Carolina football suffered its fourth loss of the season last weekend at the hands of the Florida Gators. The Gamecocks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the game 41-39, leading head coach Shane Beamer to express his anger in the locker room after the defeat.

It turns out Beamer's frustration got the best of him as he broke his foot during the postgame tirade. Ironically, it was a Gatorade cooler that got the best of the South Carolina coach.

Beamer cleared the air Wednesday after Paul Finebaum ripped into him for the incident and acknowledged that he heard the SEC pundit's comments.

“I did. Don’t have a comment on that,” Beamer said, via Andrew Graham. “And it was a Gatorade cooler. Wasn’t like I went in the locker room and just had some complete meltdown and went ballistic for five minutes of screaming and yelling and throwing and kicking things.”

It might not make the situation any better for South Carolina or Beamer, but he wanted to make sure the college football world knew he wasn’t some crazed lunatic.

It's hard to blame Beamer for reacting the way he did considering how this season has gone. South Carolina football is allowing 34 points per game to SEC opponents and is 1-3 in conference play. Back-to-back road games against Missouri and Texas A&M could spell more trouble for South Carolina.

After starting the Shane Beamer era with consecutive winning seasons, the Gamecocks are up against it to make it three in a row in 2023.