The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our South Carolina Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find how to watch South Carolina Ole Miss.
The Ole Miss Rebels began the season as one of the more noticeable surprises in college basketball. Ole Miss did not lose a game in November or December, going unblemished in nonconference action. The Rebels looked like a team which was almost certain to make the NCAA Tournament. However, the SEC caught up with the Rebels and dealt them a number of setbacks. Ole Miss enters the final weekend of February with a 6-7 SEC record. Most of the losses aren't that bad, but one to LSU sticks out. Ole Miss was unable to get a sweep of Mississippi State, too.
One thing which limits the quality of the Ole Miss resume is that wins over Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Missouri — three teams which made the NCAA Tournament last year — don't really count for much. All three teams are struggling and only A&M has any real chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are on the bubble. Ole Miss' schedule doesn't have that much meat on the bone. There aren't many high-end wins on the slate. Therefore, the Rebels really need to beat a good South Carolina team which is certain to make March Madness.
The Gamecocks have supplanted Ole Miss as the story of the season in SEC basketball. Coach Lamont Paris has quickly whipped South Carolina into shape and has this program well ahead of schedule. Paris is doing such a good job, however, that he might be in demand when bigger schools come calling in the upcoming coaching carousel after the end of the season. Chris Bears of Ole Miss versus Lamont Paris of South Carolina is a highly intriguing coaching matchup as the month of February winds down.
Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread
The Ole Miss Rebels are a good team, but their seven SEC losses and their general downward trend over the past few weeks should clearly be cause for concern. This past Saturday, Ole Miss beat Missouri at home but trailed for a majority of the game. The Rebels have looked noticeably weaker. The players who carried the team through the first two and a half months of the season could be hitting a wall. Ole Miss's offense struggled against a Kentucky team whose defense has been especially bad this year. Signs point to Ole Miss losing steam. South Carolina, meanwhile, has had a full week off before this game. That could mean a lot to the Gamecocks.
Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread
South Carolina, which has just taken two tough defeats against LSU and Auburn — the latter by 40 points — had a tremendous run through early February, but it always seemed improbable that a roster which was not highly touted before the season began would continue to be a step ahead of the SEC. That thesis might be holding up right now. South Carolina could be ready for a continued tumble in the conference as the season winds down. There's always one team in college basketball which is excellent through most of the season but then collapses in February. South Carolina could be that team.
Final South Carolina-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick
Ole Miss badly needs this game, but South Carolina is rested. Stay away from this game.
