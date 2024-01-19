We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs will play the second of a back-to-back as they head to our nation's capital to face the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Spurs are coming off a Friday night game with the Charlotte Hornets. Thus, they are playing back-to-back games and will try and keep themselves fresh as they travel overnight to Washington, D.C.

The Wizards lost 113-109 to the New York Knicks on Thursday. Initially, it was a close game throughout. But the Knicks had too much for the Wizards to handle as they ran out of time. Significantly, Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points. Marvin Bagley III added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija each had 15 points. Additionally, Corey Kispert added 10 points. Landry Shamet also had 13 points off the bench. Overall, the Wizards shot 45.6 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Wizards also shot 77.3 percent from the charity stripe. They also had nine steals.

The Spurs lead the all-time series 65-35. However, the Wizards swept the Spurs last season. But the Spurs are 7-3 over the last 10 games in this series. Also, they are 3-2 in the last five games in Washington D.C.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Wizards Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Washington Wizards: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network

How to Watch

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs are 18-22 against the spread. Additionally, they are 1-4 against the spread when they are at a rest disadvantage. There will be some struggles for them as they try and overcome some of their issues with rest. But they have some players that can put them over the edge.

Victor Wembanyama did not play against the Charlotte Hornets. However, he likely will play against the Wizards. Wembanyama is averaging 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. So far, Wembanyama has dealt with the hype and succeeded beyond all imagination and will continue to try and succeed. This will be his first showdown with the Wizards.

Devin Vassell does have experience against the Wizards. Ultimately, he must do better against them than he has done in the past. Vassell is averaging 8.7 points per game over three contests against the Wizards. Unfortunately, that will not be enough. Keldon Johnson has done well against the Wizards. Significantly, he has averaged 22.5 points over six games against the Wizards. Zach Collins is questionable to play. This season he is averaging 12.9 points per game this season.

The Spurs are bad shooters. However, they are solid from the charity stripe. The Spurs are mediocre on the boards. Yet, they are great at passing the basketball, generating assists, and are also excellent pass-blockers. But the Spurs are horrible at holding onto the ball and turning the ball over consistently.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can play and lead the charge with his shooting touch while also blocking shots. Then, the Spurs need to prevent Poole and Kuzma from going off.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards are 3-5 against the spread when they have a rest advantage. Furthermore, they are 5-3 against the spread when it comes to playing teams from outside their conference.

Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from the field. Thus, he needs to shoot better. Poole is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Ultimately, he needs to make better decisions with the basketball. Tyus Jones is averaging 12.8 points per game. However, he only had two points against the Knicks while shooting 1 for 6. Expect him to produce much more in this contest. Meanwhile, Avdija is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. He is one of their best role players and will look to keep getting better. Lastly, Kispert is averaging 11.6 points per game. He has been reliable and will look to keep putting up buckets.

The Wizards will cover the spread if Kuzma and Poole can take better shots. Then, they need to prevent Wembanyama from going off on them on the other side.

Final Spurs-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Spurs and Wizards are both bad teams. Ultimately, the Wizards have slightly more experience. Look for them to get the job done at home, especially with the Spurs playing on no rest. Wizards cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Wizards -2 (-110)