The actor wants to go beyond just video games in the franchise.

Actor Cameron Monaghan hopes to go past starring in video games for Star Wars and make it to the big screen.

So far, he's played Cal Kestis, the Jedi Master, in Star Wars Jadi: Fallen Order and Survivor, The Direct reports. But, if opportunity knocks, he wants to grow into live-action.

Cameron Monaghan opens up about wanting Cal to appear in live-action Star Wars films

At FanExpo Vancouver 2024, Monaghan discussed what he wants if his character would go beyond video games. He was asked if he would be interested in playing Cal live.

The Shameless actor said, “It would have to be right. By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context, then, yeah, absolutely.”

Back in 2022, he told Screen Rant that he was up for a part if it were to happen. “Well, of course, there's interest. That's about all I can say,” the actor stated.

So, what are the chances of Cal moving into movies?

With the Star Wars universe ever expanding, there could be opportunities. Especially something like Obi-Wan Kenobi would be a great place for him to have a part. Though that ship has sailed, something similar could work well.

Meanwhile, catch Cameron Monaghan in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Only time will tell if his roles in video games gets him to the big screen.