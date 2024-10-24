ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars continue their east coast road trip as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Starrs enter the game sitting at 5-2-0 this year. Still, they have struggled some in their last few games. The Stars have lost two of their last three games overall. They lost 3-2 on the road to the Capitals, before beating the Oilers 4-1 at home. Last time out, they fell to the Sabres 4-2. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 3-3-1 this year but have also had some struggles lately. They have won just once in their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators, falling 4-0.

Here are the Stars-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Bruins Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-255)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Stars vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Logan Stankoven. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has three goals and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has three goals and four assists this year. Finally, Logan Stankoven has seven assists on the year. He played in just 24 games, having six goals and eight assists last year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the third line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he scored twice in the first game and has added four assists since. Duchene has three goals and three assists this year, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Wyatt Johnston has a goal and four assists this year. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists. Finally, Tyler Seguin has been solid this year. He has three goals and an assist on the year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal again in this one. He has been great this year. Oettinger is 4-10 on the year with a 1.81 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. Last time out was his worst start of the year, giving up three goals on 24 shots in the game.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been great this year, with two goals and three assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has four goals and an assist this year, while he has scored twice on the power play. Marchand has not scored this year but does have four assists.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and three assists on the year, while he leads the team with a plus-ten rating this year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has two goals and three assists this year. Finally, Johnny Beecher joins them. He has two goals and three assists on the year. Further, both Kastelic and Beecher have plus eight ratings this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 2-2-1 this year with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Swayman took the loss in his last game, giving up three goals on 41 shots in the game. Still, it was the third time in the last four games he was above .925 in save percentage. Still, the Bruins are just 1-1-1 in those four games.

Final Stars-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Stars are favored in odds in this early season NHL fixture. The Stars are scoring 2.71 goals per game this year and have struggled on the power play, sitting 30th in the NHL in power play conversion. Still, they have been great defensively this year. They allow just 1.86 goals per game, which is third in the NHL. They are also first in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring three goals per game this year. They have not been as good defensively. The Bruins are giving up 3.43 goals per game. Expect this to be a lower-scoring game, as the Bruins have struggled some to score as of late while the Stars get the win based on their defense.

