Two teams face for their second game in a row as the Dallas Stars visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Stars-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars come into the day sitting 14-5-3 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division, just behind the Colorado Avalanche. Still, there have been some struggles as of late, losing three of their last five games overall. The Lightning, meanwhile, come into the game sitting at 10-10-5 on the year and are struggling even more, losing their last four, and five of their last six.

Last time out, these two faced each other, and the Lightning was demolished. It was an awful night for Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning as a team. The Stars struck first, just 1:01 into the game with a Tyler Seguin goal. They would add two more in the first eight minutes of the game to lead 3-0. Then Victor Hedman scored on the power play to make it 3-1 to finish the period. In the second period, the goal onslaught continued. The Stars scored three times, including Jason Robertson's second of the game, to make it 6-1. In the third, the Stars would add two more and win 8-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Lighting Odds

Dallas Stars: -105

Tampa Bay Lightning: -114

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Stars vs. Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Win

The Stars are led by Joe Pavelski. He leads the team in both goals and points this year, coming into the game with 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play, with five goals and two assists. Second on the team in points, and the leader in assists this year is Jason Robertson. He comes into the game with eight goals but has 14 assists for his 24 points. Meanwhile, he has three goals and five assists on the power play. He is also in a three-way tie for third on the team in goals.

Second on the team in goals is Wyatt Johnston, who is one goal ahead of Robertson, coming in with nine goals on the year. Adding in his eight assists, he has 17 points on the year. Tied with Robertson in goals is Rooper Hintz and Tyler Seguin. They both come into the game with eight goals on the year. Hintz has 12 assists, placing him third on the team with 20 points. Meanwhile, Seguin has nine assists to place him with 17 points the Stars also get some help from the blue line this year. Miro Hesikanen has not scored a lot, with just one goal, but he comes in with 13 assists, which ties him for second on the team.

This year, the Stars sit sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game this year, with 3.55 per game. They are 11th on the power play this year, with a 22.7 percent conversion rate with 15 goals this year. The Stars have been great when man down this year though. They are third in the NHL with an 88.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

It is expected to be Jake Oettinger again in goal tonight for the Stars. He is 10-4-2 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Both of those are top ten marks in the NHL. Last time out, he made 32 of 33 shots to take the win over the Lightning. He has saved 59 of the last 60 shots he has faced overall.

Why The Lighting Will Win

The Lightning are led this year by the NHL's leading point scorer. Nikita Kucherov comes into the game with an NHL-leading 40 points this year. HE leads the team in both goals and assists this year, with 15 goals and 25 assists on the season. Kucherov has also been great on the power play, with six goals and 14 assists this year. Second on the team in points is Brayden Points, who comes into the game with 12 goals and 18 assists on the year, giving him 30 points.

Meanwhile, two players come into the game with ten goals each. Steven Stamkos has ten goals and 14 assists this year, good for 25 points. Further, he has four goals and ten assists on the power play this year. Brandon Hagel also has then goals this year, with 13 assists, good for 23 points. Finally, the Lightning got a lot of help from the blue line for scoring. Victor Hedman comes in with five goals and 20 assists, while Mikhail Sergachev comes in with two goals and 14 assists on the year.

The Lightning sits tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game. They are scoring 3.32 goals per game this year. On the power play this year, they are second in the league with a 31.8 percent conversion rate. They are also 11th on the penalty kill this year, sitting at an 82.4 percent success rate.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start again in this one. He is 1-3-0 on the year with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has not been good since his first game back from injury. He allowed three goals in the next two starts while allowing six goals in just two periods last time out.

Final Stars-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The last game was a disaster for the Lightning, but do not expect the same meltdown in this one. They have given up an average of five goals per game in the last three games. The defense has struggled, as has Vasilevskiy. Meanwhile. the Stsrts are killing penalties well and playing great defense. They have allowed just five goals in the last three games.

While the Lightning have not been consistent either. At home, thye are much better though. The Lightning comes into the game sitting at 6-3-3 on the year at home. Still, they are facing the best road team in the NHL. The Stars come into the game at 8-1-2 on the year on the road. That will be the difference in this game. Take the Stars to win in this one, as they get another win on the road.

Final Stars-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Stars (-105)