This Steelers fan might have some bad blood with Taylor Swift. After the Christmas Day game when the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Kansas City Chiefs at home, a fan was ejected from a bar after wearing a t-shirt to mock Swift. The Steelers fell to the Chiefs 29 – 10, and since Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, they used the Steelers' loss to fuel a hateful remark to Swift.

The Steelers fan wore a t-shirt that read: “Taylor Swift sucks.” In addition to wearing the t-shirt, the fan was also reportedly “drunk and combative” which aided in him being removed from Jason Aldean's Kitchen & Rooftop Bar. The restaurant owned by the country star is a popular location for fans due to its close proximity to the Acrisure Stadium.

Fortunately for Swift, she was not present at the Christmas Day game as she reportedly will not be attending away games with the Chiefs this season due to safety concerns.

She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told Page Six.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Taylor Swift After Eras Tour

Now that Swift's Eras Tour has commenced, she has decided to take some time for herself. Swift ended her tour on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Vancouver after making 152 stops beginning in March 2023. Over the course of almost two years, Swift performed favorites — as well as surprise songs at each tour stop — from her 10 studio albums: Lover, Speak Now, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Red, Folklore, 1989, Midnights, and her latest The Tortured Poets Department.

According to Us Weekly, she “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”