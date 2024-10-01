After taking two big shots in the first quarter of the Indianapolis Colts' Week Four clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson was forced to leave the game. Enter backup QB – and ageless wonder – Joe Flacco. The 17-year veteran stepped in for an injured Richardson and led the Colts to a 27-24 win over the previously undefeated Steelers.

Pittsburgh fans are used to seeing the now 39-year-old signal caller as he’s faced the team 22 times over his remarkable career. With the win on Sunday, Flacco is now 11-11 against the Steelers. Of course, most of those matchups came during Flacco’s 11-year run as the Baltimore Ravens’ QB.

Flacco expressed respect and admiration for his opponent. “Man, they have been pretty similar over the years. They have an awesome front, they get after you, and they give you multiple looks on the backend. I mean, they do such a good job. It was definitely nice to get out there against those familiar black and yellow uniforms,” he said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” per Steeler Nation’s Anthony G. Halkias.

Colts backup QB Joe Flacco loves facing the Steelers defense

It’s perhaps not all too surprising that the Steelers have been similar over the years. Head coach Mike Tomlin actually predates Flacco’s time in the league, having first assumed head coaching duties for Pittsburgh in 2007. While Tomlin has done an incredible job during his tenure with the Steelers, including holding the record for the most non-losing seasons to start a coaching career at 17, it’s possible that Flacco has his number.

Perhaps Flacco wasn’t elite as a starting quarterback. But there are likely few backups teams around the league would take over him at this point. The savvy passer can take over a game and deliver a win on any given Sunday. In Week Four he went 16/26 for 168 passing yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in relief of an injured Richardson. He out dueled the Steelers’ Justin Fields, who threw for 312 yards and a touchdown while running in two scores on the ground. Both quarterbacks had sensational days. Flacco finished with the slightly higher passer rating of 105.9 with Fields producing a rating of 104.0

The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was forced from Sunday’s game with oblique and abdominal strains. However, the young quarterback is considered day-to-day and has a chance to suit up in Week Five. While some media members like Kirk Herbstreit aren't so sure that Richardson should automatically get the job back from Flacco, the Colts will almost certainly turn back to their prized passer when he’s healthy enough to play.

Now 3-1 on the season, the Steelers will next head to Dallas to take on the 2-2 Cowboys. The Week Five matchup will take place on Sunday Night Football.