If there’s a team that knows that the game of football is separated by the finest of margins, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a point differential of zero after two close games against the Cincinnati Bengals (a 23-20 win in OT), and the New England Patriots (a 17-14 loss). With new QB1 Mitch Trubisky at the helm, the Steelers offense hasn’t been off to the best of starts, having tallied a grand total of four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) across two games. But head coach Mike Tomlin is not concerned.

In an interview with Mike Tomlin on the Steelers’ official website, Tomlin revealed that he is yet to see the team being in need of significant changes in offense.

“[We will make changes] when we’re not in the right neighborhood. You know, we’re in the right neighborhood; we might be knocking on the wrong doors. What I mean is, the difference between success and failure are small things. It’s understanding. Its cohesion. It’s playmaking,” Tomlin said. “When it’s things of that nature, when it’s a small number of tangible things that you can point to, then you proceed, and you continue to grow and develop.”

While there is a lot of outside noise criticizing the punchless nature of the Steelers’ attack, Mike Tomlin is confident in what he is seeing from his squad, as he thinks that the mistakes they are making are very much correctable, especially with 15 games left in the season.

“When it’s multiple things, when it’s popcorn, then that’s a different suggestion or a different story. What I’m seeing to this point are singular, tangible, minute things, and so that just tells you to keep your head down, have a certain collective resolve about your approach to business in spite of outcome, in spite of outside noise or what have you and get better,” Tomlin added.

Mitch Trubisky has to be better as well, as he’s only completed 60% of his passes thus far. He has to improve on that number for the Steelers to remain as competitive as they did a year ago, when they made the playoffs (and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round).

Steelers fans will see whether coach Mike Tomlin is right in that the offense is still in the right neighborhood when they visit the Cleveland Browns later tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.