When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Russell Wilson will be under center for the away team. But that doesn't mean Mike Tomlin doesn't have some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to backup quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields is known for his athleticism and playmaking ability. While it didn't outright win him the Steelers' starting job, Tomlin thinks it can throw the Falcons off when they open the regular season, via The Rich Eisen Show.

“My friend Raheem Morris had better be ready for a Justin Fields package, I'll just say that,” Tomlin said. “I don't want to disclose any strategic approaches, but it's probably too much talent to be sitting around watching all day.”

While Wilson got the starting job, it isn't a given he will hold onto the role the entire year. Fields is still very much in Pittsburgh's plans and could get back under center if Wilson were to falter. The Steelers hope Wilson gives them everything they need and more. But they're also content with making a chance if things don't pan out.

At least in the early season though, Tomlin is looking to work Fields in specific packages and cash in on his electrifying speed. In his three seasons of NFL action, Fields has run for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns. Wilson has 5,307 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground over his 12-year career.

However, he doesn't have more than 341 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his last three seasons. Outside of scoring just two rushing touchdowns as a rookie, Fields has surpassed those numbers in all three professional seasons.

The Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback due to his consistency, experience and poised as a respected veteran. His time with the Denver Broncos didn't go well, but Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl champion. As Pittsburgh starts over on offense, they want a veteran leading the way.

But they haven't forgotten what Justin Fields brings to the table. Mike Tomlin will need to work out the kinks on exactly what their Fields package will look like. Regardless, the Falcons will need to be prepared for the Steelers' new two-quarterback offensive attack.