The Pittsburgh Steelers have overcome a number of injuries to start the season 3-0. The team named Russell Wilson its starting quarterback before a calf injury sidelined the veteran passer. Justin Fields has performed well in his absence, with some suggesting he might keep the starting gig even after Wilson is healthy enough to play.

However, the Steelers are also dealing with injuries to linebacker Alex Highsmith and running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Perhaps the most serious injury facing the team is starting right tackle Troy Fautanu’s dislocated kneecap. The injury required surgery, prompting the Steelers to place Fautanu on the IR this week, ending his season.

With Fautanu out of action, Pittsburgh signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The undrafted six-year pro was released off the IR by the New England Patriots during the preseason. Anderson worked out for the Steelers and was signed by the team one day after Fautanu hit the IR, per Garafolo

Pittsburgh selected Fautanu with the 20th-overall pick in the 2024 draft. Fellow first-round draft pick Broderick Jones, who the Steelers took with the 14th pick in the 2023 draft, started in place of Fautanu against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Steelers add depth to offensive line with veteran OT Calvin Anderson

Fautanu first injured his knee during a preseason game in August. At the time, the Steelers didn’t consider the injury to be serious.

The former University of Washington standout missed the remainder of the preseason and sat out Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons before making his regular-season debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. However, Fautanu suffered the dislocation in the lead-up to the Steelers' Week 3 clash with the Chargers.

Pittsburgh has performed well with Fields at the helm, mostly keeping the ball on the ground and relying on a strong defense.

Even though the four-year veteran – a former first-round pick himself – has yet to crack 250 yards passing or throw more than one touchdown in a game, former New England Patriots coach-turned talking head Bill Belichick believes the Steelers have one of the best quarterback situations in the NFL.

Regardless of who’s behind center long term, the Steelers hope the offensive line can protect the quarterback and open up holes for Harris and Warren. Adding Anderson for depth is a step in the right direction.

Harris is currently dealing with a right-arm injury while Warren required an MRI on his knee following the Chargers game. If both backs are forced to miss time, Cordarrelle Patterson will get some time in the backfield for Pittsburgh in the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.