We're back with our coverage of Week 4 in the NFL as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming AFC clash. The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) will visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) with both teams riding opposite waves of momentum. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Colts prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 and currently lead the AFC South. They're just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the league after their dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Their defense has ranked among the top in the NFL and quarterback Justin Fields is coming into his own as he leads this team on the road in Indy.

The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 following their first win of the new campaign last week against Chicago. After a tough start of dropping two games to the Texans and Packers, the Colts finally bounced back at home behind the rushing attack of Jonathan Taylor. They'll hope to continue their momentum at home as the near-even betting underdogs.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Colts Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

Indianapolis Colts: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Colts

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the surprises of the NFL thus far and not many people expected them to begin this season at 3-0. After all the drama in the Preseason surrounding their quarterback room, it seems as though Justin Fields has stepped up to claim the role as his. He's been very effective moving the ball downfield and limiting his turnovers, throwing just one interception to his two touchdowns. He's been very good in complementing the Steelers' running game and added 14 rushes for 57 yards in their most recent win over LA. If Justin Fields can continue to operate this offense and get the ball into the hands of playmakers like George Pickens, it'll open the running game for himself and Najee Harris to march this team down the field.

What's been even more impressive is the performance of the Steelers defense. It's hard to imagine TJ Watt is still getting better, but he continues to be every sense of a game-wrecker and his impact in the backfield has basically won them their first two games. The Steelers are allowing the fewest yards per game (229.0) and they also rank fourth in turning the ball over thus far. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had trouble against stout defenses in the past, so this could bode well for a Steelers front line looking to wreak havoc in the backfield.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

While the Colts got unlucky and came up short against the Texans, they were downright bad in their loss to the Packers and the concern around the offense began to grow. Well, Jonathan Taylor made his presence felt once again with 110 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as he carried the team on his back to the win. It was a vintage performance for Taylor, but it had to offset another lackluster performance from Anthony Richardson under center. Completing just 10 of his 20 passes for 167 yards, Richardson looking uncomfortable throwing the ball from the pocket and had trouble sustaining any sort of rhythm. He also carried the ball eight times but totaled only 24 yards during those attempts. If the Colts want to start beating better teams, they'll need him to become an effective runner if his passing game isn't up to par.

The Indianapolis Colts will certainly have a long day in running the ball against this Steelers' front, but their offensive line has been able to remain healthy and has been playing very well to start the season. Establishing the running game will be paramount, but the Colts are really hoping Richardson can break out of this funk and cut down on his turnovers in giving his team a chance.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Indianapolis Colts are finally on the board with a win and they'll have some confidence heading into this matchup against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts may have found something in relying on Jonathan Taylor to lead them down the field, but it's only a matter of time before Anthony Richardson finds his groove and becomes a factor once again in this offense.

The Steelers have been rolling along and it's been cool to see Justin Fields playing with confidence once again. He's been very smart with the football and utilizing his rushing attack in key situations. The Pittsburgh defense is also arguably the best in the league right now and they'll certainly give the Colts some headaches on offense.

For our final prediction, we have to side with the Pittsburgh Steelers to grab this win. The loss of DeForest Buckner for the Colts is a massive blow and it'll hurt them against the rushing duo of Fields and Harris. Expect TJ Watt to be a huge thorn in Anthony Richardson's side all throughout this game as the Steelers win it in a close one.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 (-110)