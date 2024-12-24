The First Take crew was in the Christmas spirit, and especially Stephen A. Smith. He revealed his top five teams in the NFL during Tuesday's show, and although the Kansas City Chiefs have not necessarily passed the eye test this season, he is tipping his cap to them due to their 14-1 record.

“I can't do it anymore. I can't do it anymore, give it to me right here please,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “Kansas City Chiefs look. Damnit, they're 14-1. They're 14-1. You gotta understand, they're 14-1 and here's the thing. Patrick Mahomes keeps finding a way to defy all odds.”

Smith has the Chiefs, followed by the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in his top five rankings. Kansas City has not looked like an offensive juggernaut this season. The Chiefs' defense has been arguably the strength of the team. Patrick Mahomes and the offense is doing just enough to get the Chiefs wins, with the exception of the 30-21 loss to the Bills.

The Chiefs have scored 30 points twice this season, with one of those efforts coming in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The other was in the 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Chiefs look to secure No. 1 seed in AFC

Sitting at 14-1 overall, the Chiefs are on the verge of clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They can do so in Week 16. All that is needed for the Chiefs is either a win or tie agains the Pittsburgh Steelers, or a Bills loss or tie against the New York Jets.

The Chiefs could put themselves in a position to rest their starters in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. It will be interesting to see what Andy Reid does if that scenario does occur. He might opt to have his starters play at least some snaps to avoid rust with the bye in the playoffs. With Patrick Mahomes suffering an ankle sprain recently though, the smart move might be to rest him and other key players for a playoff run.