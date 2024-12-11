Stephen A. Smith invited his nephew on his eponymous ESPN show. In the viral clip shared by the broadcaster online, he interviewed his nephew, Josh Smith, who admitted that he name-dropped his uncle's name to get dates. Since Stephen is a large figure in the media world as LeBron James is in the NBA, Smith's nephew dubbed himself the “Bronny James of Media” referencing LeBron's son.

The clip begins with Stephen asking Josh about how he approaches women.

“So what you were saying is forget about good looks, forget about smooth-talking, forget about, you know, just ingratiating yourself with a honey and making her feel good and all, no what you were like, ‘I'm Stephen A's nephew' and that's what it did?” Smith asked Josh.

“You know, I see, like I said, you flourishing. I'm like, he's basically flourishing for me, so what I would do was some people didn't believe it, like Stephen A. what, and I just call you, you never pick up, but your voicemail proved that it was you, and that usually helped close the show for me,” Josh responded.

Josh later tried to blame his flirtatious behavior on being a “Smith thing” but the veteran sports broadcaster immediately decided to shut his nephew's response down.

“It's a Smith thing?” Stephen asked. “Don't put the Smith name on blast like that. First of all grandma would've killed me. You understand me. My sisters would have killed me. Stop it.”

While Stephen looked annoyed at his nephew during the interview at times, fans loved the interaction even asking if the broadcaster could have him on as a cohost.

“I think you got a new co-host Stephen A….Someone to chop it up with on those slow sports days….” the fan suggested.

Another fan told Stephen that he should just let him off the hook.

“Let nephew cook!!” another fan wrote.

Some fans noticed the distress Stephen was in during the interview.

“The level of disappointment in Stephen A's face,” another fan wrote.

You can watch the clip below: