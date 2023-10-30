Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had his fun in a 106-95 victory over the Rockets. Curry had yet another viral play, where he danced on the perimeter and nailed a three. But this highlight was against none other than public enemy number one in the NBA: Dillon Brooks. First Take's Stephen A. Smith couldn't stop laughing in his reaction during the show.

“You talk about making somebody look completely silly and foolish… Lord have mercy.” Stephen A. Smith reacts to Steph Curry cooking Dillon Brooks during the Warriors-Rockets game 😅 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/qY9uLVmXIx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Stephen A. Smith is known for clowning players when he sees fit, and Dillon Brooks certainly was one of those players last night. Brooks has become one of the NBA's dirtier players and fits the mold of a villain in the league. He not only claimed that the Warriors and Grizzlies were a rivalry when he played in Memphis last season but now has felt the wrath of Steph and the Warriors yet again. New team, same story for Dillon Brooks.

Steph Curry did make Dillon Brooks look “silly and foolish” in their matchup. This particular play came in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' win. Curry finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Warriors improved to 2-1.

Dillon Brooks and the Rockets are still winless. Brooks finished the game with just 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Rockets sit at 0-3. While Brooks wasn't asked about the play postgame, it wouldn't be surprising to hear some sort of negative remark from him after the fact.

Curry, on the other hand, was asked about Brooks after the game. His answer didn't disappoint. He said the Warriors “know what he's about” and at the end of the day “you just hoop.” To sum it up, Steph Curry and the Warriors don't care about Dillon Brooks and his antics. They're here to play winning basketball.

The Warriors young season continues with games this week against the Pelicans, Kings, and Thunder.