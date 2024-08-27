Seattle honored Sue Bird on Monday by renaming a section of the street outside Climate Pledge Arena as “Sue Bird Court,” in a tribute to her storied career with the Seattle Storm. The street, previously the end of 2nd Ave. N, intersects with Lenny Wilkens Way, creating a unique connection between two Seattle sports legends.

During the ceremony, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell highlighted Bird's inspirational role for young fans, particularly young girls who aspire to achieve greatness in sports. Bird, a Storm icon for more than two decades, acknowledged how rare such honors are for women in sports, highlighting the broader significance of the recognition and potential influence of the newly named street.

“Especially for a woman in sports, this isn't commonplace,” Bird said, as reported by Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “You're starting to see it more with an example like A'ja Wilson's statue, you're starting to see these things celebrated. I didn't know it was possible. That's actually what makes this even more special.

“Now there might be a young girl who sees a street sign, or a poster, you name it, a mural and they might dream of that. That's what makes it more special.”

The street renaming ceremony was part of a busy weekend for Bird and her fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, who also received a significant honor in Seattle. Rapinoe’s No. 15 jersey was retired by Seattle Reign FC during a pregame ceremony at Lumen Field on Sunday. Bird, who had her No. 10 jersey retired by the Storm last June, reflected on how special it was to share these moments with Rapinoe and the city that has been so integral to both of their careers.

“Especially when you're in the career, when you're in it trying to win the thing and do the thing and accomplish the thing, you can lose focus,” Bird said. “You're so zoomed in, then when you zoom out and take a moment or have a weekend like this where you're celebrated, it is really special to share it with the city but then for me and Megan to share it together.”

Drafted by Seattle No. 1 overall in 2002, Bird spent her entire 19-season WNBA career with the Storm, winning four championships and becoming the league's all-time assist leader. Despite opportunities to leave, including a chance to return to her native New York and play for the Liberty in 2016, Bird chose to stay with the Storm. Her commitment to the city continues, as she recently joined the Storm’s ownership group.

The street renaming is currently honorary, with the official change expected after the Seattle City Council approves the mayoral ordinance next month.