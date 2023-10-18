Fans waiting for the Stranger Things update can now feel at ease after producer/director Shawn Levy has shared details on the filming progress.

The final season of the immensely popular Netflix series faced substantial delays due to the dual strikes by writers' and actors' unions. The good news is that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has officially ended. This means Stranger Things writers can resume their work on season 5.

Levy provided this update in an interview with The Wrap. “The Duffers have been hard at work since the writer's strike ended.” However, the production is still on hold due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

More than the Stranger Things update, fans are also looking to know which stars will have bigger roles. But with the actors' strike going on, filming will have to resume later.

Shawn Levy expressed the team's eagerness to get back to filming, emphasizing the need for the actors' strike to be resolved first. Levy stated, “We really need the actors' strike resolved first.” He also mentioned that they are keeping busy on various fronts, with a Stranger Things stage play set to open in London soon.

While the writers' strike resolution has allowed progress on the scripts, the timing of the actors' strike ending remains uncertain. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have faced challenges, making it unclear when the actors will return to set. Nevertheless, with the extra time to perfect the scripts, fans can expect an exciting fifth season when filming eventually begins.