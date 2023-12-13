Suns' Bradley Beal is back.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal still have to share the floor this season for the Phoenix Suns, but at least Beal has finally entered back into active duty Tuesday night versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home. This game is also the first since Nov. 12 of Beal, who announced his presence on the floor right away by draining a bucket from behind the arc to get Phoenix on the board first.

Bradley Beal scores his first bucket since coming back from injury 🔥pic.twitter.com/Si1xHKpTEl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Beal was forced to miss multiple games because of a back issue but appears to be over the injury now. His return is a shot in the arm for a Phoenix team that has slumped of late. The Suns entered the Warriors game on a two-game losing skid and with four losses in their last five outings. With both Durant and Grayson Allen ruled out ahead of the Warriors game due to ankle and groin injuries, respectively, the return of Beal to the lineup is a welcome sight for the Suns and the team's fans.

Beal had played in only three games in Suns uniform prior to his appearance against the Warriors, during which he averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Suns have yet to see the full potential of their Big Three lineup of Durant, Beal, and Booker, but it's just a matter of time before Phoenix finally gets to see them all running alongside each other on the floor.

That could come as soon as Wednesday when the Suns host the visiting Brooklyn Nets.