On a night where Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry all share the court, the Phoenix Suns had a special guest show up to the Saturday marquee matchup, reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard as appeared at other NBA games, most notably, she was at the Indiana Pacers game.

For instance, Clark was celebrating Tyrese Haliburton's hot shooting night earlier in the week in Indianapolis. Now, she made the trip to Phoenix and caught many folks' attention. The Fever guard had a memorable trip to the Valley over the summer. When she played in that game, she almost made history.

With a stat line of 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds, she was extremely close to reaching her first triple-double as a rookie. While Clark reached that mark games later, the ending of that game inside Footprint Center sparked reactions from everywhere. Even Mercury guard Diana Taurasi praised Clark for her performance and mentioned that the league is in great hands.

Caitlin Clark's appearance at the Suns vs Warriors game highlights the growing WNBA

Ever since the 2023 NCAA Women's National Championship game, the WNBA and basketball as a whole have been awaiting Clark's arrival. Although there was speculation from veterans and Hall-of-Famers, she proved the doubters wrong. A near-unanimous Rookie of the Year win, along with breaking multiple records made it all worth it. She even landed in fourth place in MVP voting, despite being a rookie.

Regardless, she immediately made an impact across the entire sport. Players were receiving millions in endorsements, as well as increasing viewership. For example, Clark's first game drew 2.45 million viewers, a 374% increase from the year before. Not to mention, she and the Fever drew 1.84 million viewers for ABC on Sunday afternoon. Despite NFL competition, it marked the best WNBA playoff figure (any round) since 2000, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Furthermore, Clark turned down the inaugural season of Unrivaled, despite being offered more than $1 million. After playing continuous basketball for just over a year, she likely wants a break. Also, her appearance at the Suns and Warriors game won't likely be the last NBA game she attends, let alone a Suns game. The winter weather brings many famous athletes and celebrities to Phoenix.

An ability to relax could be pivotal for Clark's sophomore season. After the Fever hired Stephanie White to be the next head coach, the team is poised for a major step up. For now, the generational guard will enjoy her off-time while she has it.