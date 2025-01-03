Former Phoenix Suns MVP Charles Barkley has typically supported his team. However, the 2024-25 season has proven to be a different animal to Barkley and many others. On Inside the NBA, he boldly claimed his harsh thoughts on Phoenix's season.

“I have zero faith in the Suns and the Sixers,” Barkley said. “That hurts me to my heart to say that. I watched the Suns play for the last week. They stink. They stink.”

Barkley watched three consecutive losses. While the first two were without Devin Booker, they didn't fare too well without their star-shooting guard on the floor. However, when he returned from injury, the team continued their struggling ways. Booker explained the Suns' frustration level after a New Year's Eve loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Also, they were without a variety of players, including Ja Morant.

Still, it's not the TNT broadcaster's first time making headlines about his former team. Barkley called out Kevin Durant's leadership style with the Suns before the season began. While teammates have disputed that comment, it hasn't stopped Chuck from stating how he feels about his previous team. Their 15-17 record, constant injuries, and strange play isn't a recipe for success.

Charles Barkley's comments about the Suns is a wake-up call

Although players don't typically listen to the media, Barkley might be different. As a former player, there's a passion and standard he has for Phoenix. After all, they made the 1993 NBA Finals and took Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to six games. Barkley played like an MVP in that series and stepped up in the big moments. He wants his former team to do the same.

Furthermore, a big 3 of Bradley Beal, Booker, and Durant should have more than 15 wins on paper. But again, injuries and a barrage of other elements have hindered the Suns' success. Regardless, injuries happen, and Barkley doesn't see any excuse other than that they're not playing.

From a statistical perspective, he's spot on. While the defensive intensity picked up, the offense seemed to take a step back. They've scored 89, 105, and 112 points in their last three games, respectively. Still, there have been spurts where opposing teams can capitalize. Plus, the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies are all playoff teams.

While it might take more than a Barkley pep talk to snap out of the funk, steady improvements are being made. Now, it's a matter of keeping players healthy and allowing the team to gel. Phoenix travels for a three-game road trip and takes on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. An extended rest could be pivotal in regrouping and snapping out of the funk. Then, Barkley might want to watch his former team once again.