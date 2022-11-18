Published November 18, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for the past four games and Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz might make it a fifth straight game. Paul is officially listed as questionable for the matchup as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

#Suns injury report: Chris Paul (sore right heel) and Josh Okogie (right hamstring soreness) QUESTIONABLE Landry Shamet (concussion protocol), Jae Crowder (not with team), Cam Johnson (knee) OUT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 17, 2022

Chris Paul has been out with right heel soreness stemming from an injury he suffered back on Nov. 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul attempted to come off a screen and came up hobbling. He exited the game and did not return. Shortly after the injury, Suns head coach Monty Williams proclaimed that the team was being cautious with Paul and would not attempt to rush him back.

The Suns have battled through injuries this season with Deandre Ayton missing a couple of games and Cam Johnson currently out due to meniscus surgery. The team has also been without veteran Jae Crowder as they attempt to accommodate him in a trade. Despite that, the Suns have managed to get off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season. They are currently 9-5 and second in the Western Conference standings behind the Portland Trail Blazers.

Paul suited up in the Suns first ten games and now in is 18th season in the NBA, his numbers started to dwindle a little bit. He was still putting up 9.5 points per game, 9.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds but his shooting numbers had dipped to 36.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range, both career-lows. He was also playing a career-low 30.2 minutes.

Even so, Paul remains an important figure for the Suns and their hope to get back to the NBA Finals.