New Phoenix Suns Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen were seen in a video on X at the team’s Verizon 5G Performance Center. You can see the video in the above link.

Nurkic, Little and Johnson last played for the Portland Trail Blazers. They were sent to the Suns as part of a trade that packaged Deandre Ayton to Portland and Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allen played for the Bucks and started 70 games for a team that finished with the best record in the NBA.

Nurkic is expected to be the Suns’ starting center and replace Ayton, who helped lead the team to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 season.

The players are seen in the video with Suns coach Frank Vogel and other staff members at the 5G Performance Center, which is a separate facility from the Suns’ home arena, the Footprint Center.

All smiles in the Valley 😁 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/fQbR8HBH3G — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 1, 2023

Allen is expected to be a top bench piece. The Suns acquired former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon and Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe in free agency. Allen should fit in with those two in the Suns’ backup unit.

Little is a former top-2 prospect according to 247Sports. He has high defensive potential and is seen as one of the better contracts in the NBA with his upside, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Johnson is reportedly someone the Suns could cut with 19 players currently on their roster, including two-way players Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike. An NBA team can have up to three two-way players on their roster.

Phoenix has its media day Monday at Footprint Center. The event will start at 10 a.m. PT.

ClutchPoints reporter Trevor Booth will be on site at the event. You can follow him @TrevorMBooth on X.