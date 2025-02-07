The Phoenix Suns will be facing the Utah Jazz, and they may be without two of their key players. Kevin Durant is on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, and Bradley Beal has left great toe soreness. The Suns are still trying to get their season on track after dropping their last three games, and things might get tough for them if Durant and Beal can't play.

Both Durant and Beal were in trade rumors this past week as the Suns have been trying to find ways to improve their team, and with them surviving the deadline, the hope is that the team can just get better internally.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal's injury status vs. Jazz

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both questionable for their game against the Jazz, and their statuses seem to be up in the air. Durant missed the Suns' last game with a left ankle sprain, and it's not certain if the injury is serious enough to where he has to miss another.

The Suns are in a weird place in their season where they're fighting to stay in the Play-In, and with the talent they have, they should be better than where they are. That alone had the Suns in trade rumors for the past month, including trying to acquire Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately, that didn't work because Bradley Beal would have had to waive his no-trade clause. The Suns then went on to listen to calls about Kevin Durant, and one of his top suitors was the Golden State Warriors. Once Durant let it be known that he didn't want a reunion with his former team, the Suns backed out of deals and kept the core of the team.

After the trade deadline, there were talks that things don't look good for the future with Durant and the Suns, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“He was not happy he was put into trade talks, and I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport,” Windhorst said. “But I think right now it’s reasonable to forecast Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the Summer.

“He didn’t break up with them today but it doesn’t look good for the long-term forecast because he was frustrated.”

It will be interesting to see what the future looks like for the Suns, but right now, they need to try and salvage their season.