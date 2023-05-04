Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia said his team will not stray away from its new media rights detail with Gray Television, Inc. and Kiswe even though it faces a lawsuit from Bally Sports Arizona operator Diamond Sports Group.

“Nobody is surprised by this lawsuit and it will not stop the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from making our games available to as many people as we possibly can.

“The fans, players, and everyone in our organization knows this is how all of us win together, on and off the court. I firmly believe the future success of the NBA and WNBA is about getting our product to everyone who wants it versus just the people who pay for it.”

The Suns were sued Wednesday by Diamond, which is seeking to block the Suns’ and Mercury’s effort for a new media outlet, per The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan.

Diamond also filed an emergency stay to prevent the Suns’ efforts.

“The Suns’ failure to comply with their contractual duties, and Diamond Arizona’s potential loss of approximately 70 games of NBA content provided by the Suns each season, puts Diamond Arizona’s business at significant peril, thereby directly threatening its ability to reorganize,” Diamond wrote in the emergency motion for stay. “The Suns’ deliberate disregard of its contractual duties to Diamond Arizona is specifically the type of action the automatic stay is meant to protect against.”

The Suns and Mercury announced Friday their intention for a new media rights detail with Gray and Kiswe, a direct-to-consumer streaming option.

Gray Television, Inc. owns local ‘CBS 5’ and ‘3TV.’

Ishbia said in a statement the Suns were enthralled by the opportunity to deliver games to an expected 2.8 million homes in Arizona.

“I’ve said from day one that our focus is our fans, our community, and every member of our organization and this deal checks every box,” Ishbia said.

“By going entirely over the air and building our own DTC product, the Suns and Mercury will now be accessible to millions more fans in Arizona and globally. Success comes from new and innovative ways to invest in our players, continue our mission to build a world-class organization on and off the floor, and make our product available to as many people as possible.”