The Phoenix Suns already traded for Bradley Beal this offseason. Now they are rumored to be interested in Kyrie Irving. With a roster that already features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Bradley Beal, the odds of Phoenix adding Irving appear to be slim. The Suns would need to make a trade in order to even have a chance of signing/acquiring him. Regardless, Suns GM James Jones commented on the swirling rumor about a potential Phoenix-Irving free agency meeting, per ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth.

“What we do in free agency is an internal matter that we always keep internal,” Jones said. “There are plenty of great players that we’ll talk to during this period. So that’s where I’ll leave that.”

Kyrie Irving's future

Kyrie Irving is looking for a team that he can spend the remainder of his career with. A reunion with the Dallas Mavericks is certainly still a strong possibility. However, Irving is a franchise-changing player who will draw interest from around the league.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns are in the conversation for a new point guard after trading Chris Paul away. If Phoenix does decide to aggressively pursue Irving this offseason, they will likely need to trade Ayton. Even if that were to occur, adding Irving would still be a challenge for a number of reasons.

For now, there are no guarantees as to what the future holds for Kyrie Irving. He will continue to be mentioned in various free agency rumors until he officially joins a team.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on both Irving and the Suns as they are made available.