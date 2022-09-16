Suns part-owner’s shocking Robert Sarver declaration amid NBA’s controversial punishment

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, who was suspended for a year and fined $10 million for fostering a toxic workplace, especially towards women and minorities, got off with a slap on the wrist. That is the overwhelming sentiment by the media and players alike, including Suns guard Chris Paul and face of the NBA LeBron James, but it doesn’t appear as if commissioner Adam Silver is in any rush to levy further punishment. However, an open letter written by Suns minority owner Jahm Nafaji may be the first domino to fall in what could be an even harsher fallout for Robert Sarver.

“In accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Nafaji wrote, via Duane Rankin, Suns reporter for AZCentral.

Those are some strong words from someone with considerable influence in the Suns organization. Nafaji has been the Vice Chairman of the organization since the 2011-12 season, but he did not mince words with his opinion of Sarver’s improprieties.

“The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader,” Nafaji added. “If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards then how can we expect a functional society with integrity and respect on any level?”

Nafaji’s comment above seems to be in direct response to commissioner Silver’s controversial statement, having said that “there are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee”, implying that Sarver is held to a different standard just because he’s a team governor.

In addition, Nafaji further explains why he thought the punishment imposed simply just isn’t enough.

“There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one. There is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver’s lewd, misogynist and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society,” Nafaji asserted. “I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege.”

Hopefully for the NBA, Robert Sarver does the right thing and begins to make amends, starting with his resignation.

(Nafaji’s entire statement can be found in the Twitter thread below.)