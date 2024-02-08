This would not be the ideal scenario for Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns have staved off a sluggish start to their 2023-24 NBA season and have slowly climbed the ranks in the Western Conference. Much of their early-season struggles have to do with injuries, particularly to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Both star guards missed a handful of games in the early goings of the season. But since January 7th, the Suns Big Three of Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant have appeared in all games. As a result, the Suns have begun to catch fire, having gone 11-5 since then.

Phoenix's offense has been clicking. The Suns boast the No. 4 offense in the NBA, scoring 121.0 points per 100 possessions. They are also No. 1 in effective field goal percentage (60.6 percent) and true shooting percentage (63.4 percent). Defensively, they're still in the middle of the pack. They rank 12th in defensive rating, giving up 115.4 points per 100 possessions.

Despite their recent success, the Suns still need upgrades roster-wise. As good as their Big Three are, they still lack the necessary depth that most championship teams possess. Phoenix has been in the rumor mill throughout the past month as it looks to make improvements around the edges of its star-studded trio.

With the clock ticking away before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, let's lay out the nightmare scenario for the Phoenix Suns.

Suns don't land Miles Bridges

As of this writing, the Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. If things stand pat, this could spell doom for the Suns' chances to make a run at an NBA championship this season. Having Durant, Booker, and Beal should always give them a chance, but the road will be difficult as those three would need to do a Herculean job to carry a majority of the load.

Phoenix has been linked mostly to Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. Bridges does carry baggage as a result of his off-court issues related to domestic violence charges. But it's hard to ignore his production on the floor this season, more so now that he just scored 41 and 45 points in his last two games. Bridges would be a terrific addition to this team as an athletic wing who can both finish around the rim and knock down threes from beyond the arc.

Bridges is earning just $7.9 million this season, which makes him an attainable target for a Suns team that does not have a ton of wiggle room to work around on its salary books. However, the Suns may not have the draft capital the Hornets are seeking in a trade for the 25-year-old, who just recently dropped back-to-back 40-point games. Phoenix only has two second-round picks it can trade, so its offer might not be enough to satisfy Charlotte's asking price.

Moreover, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the wee hours of trade deadline day that it's looking likely that Bridges remains in Charlotte when the clock strikes 3 PM ET on Friday. NBA Insider Marc Stein also noted that Bridges has every incentive to stick out the season with the Hornets, since doing so would preserve his Bird Rights. If the lefty vetoes his no trade clause in a trade to a contender like Phoenix, he will forfeit his Bird Rights. As such, any team that trades for him won't be able to afford his asking price this summer.

The Suns don't have much margin for error, especially since an injury could easily turn their season sideways. They already saw what being down one star did for them. They fell below .500 at one point this season. Durant, Booker, and Beal also don't particularly have the best track record when it comes to health. Bridges' presence could serve as a safety blanker in the case one of those guys go down.

The Suns can still make other trades and move on to plan B in case they can't work out a Miles Bridges trade. But he would have given the Suns' championship aspirations a major boost.

Other West teams get better

The Suns currently hold a 30-21 record and have the 5th-best record in the Western Conference along with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, only a half game separates them from the No. 7 seed Sacramento Kings. Likewise, they are only 3.5 above the 9th seed Los Angeles Lakers.

The teams within Phoenix's radar in the West standings are all looking to make upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have been in the rumor mill and are expected to make some moves ahead of the deadline. And so are the Kings. If the Suns are unable to make an upgrade and teams around them better, they could find themselves competing in the play-in tournament instead of earning an outright playoff berth.