ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams have had extremely similar seasons this year and sit with an identical 19-19 record. However, the Suns are playing well while the Hawks are not entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Suns have disappointed almost as much as they did last year. They sit at 19-19 despite having stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, but they have been playing a little better recently, winning four of their last five games. Entering this game they can get a big win on the road against a team that has had a nearly identical season to the Suns up to this point in the year.

The Hawks have talent but can not find any sort of consistency as a team. They are 19-19 and have lost four out of their last five games. Trae Young is the biggest key for the Hawks, but Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have also been a great support system on the win. This is a big game against a Suns team that has had a very similar season and they can get back on track in this game.

Here are the Suns-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Hawks Odds

Phoenix Suns: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Southeast/AZ Family

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense has been good but should still be much better. They are 14th in points per game at 112.3 points, 10th in field goal percentage at 47.2%, and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.6% from behind the arc.

Six Suns are averaging over double digits. Kevin Durant has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 27.1 points per game. Devin Booker is just behind at 24.9 points per game. Booker also leads the team in assists with 6.9 per game. This offense should be able to score at will against a bad Hawks defense. The Suns should have no issues on this side of the court.

The Hawks' defense has been awful this season. They are 28th in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage allowed at 47.7% from the field, and 30th in three-point defense at 38.4% from behind the arc.

Down low, Jalen Johnson has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding with 10.1 per game and in blocks with 1.1 per game. He also leads Atlanta in blocks at 1.1. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and this matchup against the Suns is a bad one to get right against. The Suns should score easily and match the Hawks bucket for bucket.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been a solid unit so far this year. They are sixth in scoring at 117.6 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.5% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc. Seven players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young leading with 22.5 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists with 12.1 per game, the best in the entire NBA.

Young is the best player on the Hawks and they go as he goes, especially on offense. Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta with their scoring and help provide a spark to the offense, next to Young. The Suns are struggling on defense, so expect the Hawks to score in this game, especially with the game at home.

The Suns' defense has been extremely inconsistent. They are 19th in points allowed, at 113.7 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, at 46.3%, and 18th in three-point field goal percentage defense, at 36.2%. Jusuf Nurkic is the leading rebounder at 9.2, but there is a chance he misses the game, so Mason Plumlee and Durant have more of a spotlight on them down low, with 6.5 and 6.4 rebounds per game, respectively.

Durant also leads the team in blocks, at 1.3 per game. Finally, three Suns are averaging at least one steal, with Booker leading at 1.2 per game. The Suns have the athletes on paper to play good defense, but the pieces don't work, making this a bad matchup.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Suns should win and cover in this game. The Hawks are not playing good basketball right now and don't have any defense to slow down the Suns. The Suns are playing better basketball and they should win and cover in this game on the road in Atlanta and keep their winning streak alive.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -2.5 (-110)