The Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles in 2027 after the city recently hosted SB LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

NFL owners have approved for the Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027 for SB LXI, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be a quick return to Los Angeles, after it recently held the big game during the 2021-2022 season. In that game, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 while Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar performed during the halftime show.

Unlike the Chiefs-Eagles contest this past February, which received heavy criticism for the poor turf, the game went pretty smoothly at SoFi stadium. The stadium was finished in 2020, and is widely regarded as one of the best and most innovative in the NFL.

This will be the ninth Super Bowl Los Angeles County has held, and the second inside of SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum held two of those Super Bowls, the Rose Bowl hosted the next five, and SoFi hosted the most recent one. Multiple historic Super Bowls have been held in Los Angeles, including the first-ever Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, along with the Miami Dolphins completing their perfect season against Washington. The city is tied for hosting the third most, with Miami in first and New Orleans in second.

Before the Super Bowl goes back to Los Angeles, it will go to Las Vegas in 2024, New Orleans in 2025, and Santa Clara in 2026. One year after the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will be busy again as they host the 2028 Olympics. The city also planned to be one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup, but that may no longer happen after disagreements between FIFA and Stan Kroenke.