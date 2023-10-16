Tributes are pouring in all over social media Sunday since Suzanne Somers passed away at age 76, just one day shy of her birthday.

The actress, exercise enthusiast, and musician passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family in her home in Palm Springs, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since then, celebrities and more have offered condolences over social media. These are just a handful of posts that have appeared so far.

Suzanne Somers social media tributes

Actress Fran Dresher said on Instagram, “The heaviness of this past week's horrors just got worse with the loss of friend Suzanne Somers.”

Comedian Adam Carolla put a statement out on X that reads, “Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend.”

Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend.

Singer Barry Manilow stated on Instagram, “I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of the pain and at peace.”

Journalist Megyn Kelly said on X, “She loved to make people laugh. I met her once, and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers.

Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers.

Even the U.S. Naval Institute had a tribute for her. On X, they posted, “A strong supporter of the U.S. military, she recorded “The Suzanne Somers Special” for CBS aboard USS Ranger (CV-61) in 1981.”

#RIP actress Suzanne Somers who passed away today at age 76. A strong supporter of the U.S. military, she recorded "The Suzanne Somers Special" for CBS aboard USS Ranger (CV-61) in 1981.

Host Leeza Gibbons posted, “I think we live forever in the lives we touched and so, dear Suzanne, your spirit is eternal.”

The world feels a little less bright without her. My friend @SuzanneSomers was the light for so many; a source of love, healing and growth. Always something new to do or learn. I think we live forever in the lives we touched and so, dear Suzanne, your spirit is eternal.

More tributes are bound to pour in over the next coming days. Suzanne Somers positively impacted many people, and she will be missed.