Emmy nominee Suzanne Somers of Three's Company and She's the Sheriff died Sunday at 76, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15th,” her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, shared in a statement on behalf of the actress' family.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay continued.

Suzanne Somers' life, career

Somers was an actress, author, singer, businesswoman, and also a health spokeswoman.

She appeared on numerous television shows. One of the most notable roles was as Chrissy Snow on Three's Company. She was also Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step and starred in the sitcom She's the Sheriff.

Additionally, in the fall of 2012, she hosted The Suzanne Show. It aired for 13 episodes on the Lifetime Network. On the show, she had various guests and covered a broad range of topics that were related to health and fitness.

The actress also made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2015. Her partner was professional dancer Tony Dovolani, and they were eliminated in the fifth week of the competition and finished in ninth place.

In her personal life, she married Bruce Somers in 1965. She was 19 at the time. They had a son, Bruce Jr., in November 1965. The marriage ended in 1969. She then married Alan Hamel in 1977.

The Emmy nominee Suzanne Somers will be remembered fondly for all she has contributed to acting, health, music, and entrepreneurship.