Drake is giving fans a chance to explore his extravagant mansion through an interactive virtual tour on his merch website. The rapper, currently on his ‘It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage, has revamped drakerelated.com to feature this exciting new feature, Complex shares.

The virtual tour takes visitors through various locations in Drake's mansion, where they can discover hidden secrets, easter eggs, and exclusive merchandise links. Starting at the front door, adorned with the title of his fourth mixtape ‘If You're Reading This, It's Too Late,' fans can navigate their way through the house by clicking on provided arrows.

Throughout the tour, visitors can explore Drake's bedroom, pool, studio, and more. The tour also showcases his expensive car collection, displayed on the driveway. The website offers the opportunity to purchase items featured in the mansion, including a Lollapalooza Chile shirt, Drake's Nike collaborative shoes NOCTA, and even his poetry book.

Although certain areas like the court and garage remain off-limits, fans can expect additional surprises to be added to the tour in the future. The virtual experience provides an immersive look into the lavish lifestyle of Drake and offers a unique perspective on his creative space.

Drake always had a reputation for his attention to detail and providing memorable experiences for his fans. This virtual tour is yet another example of his commitment to engaging with his audience and sharing glimpses into his world.

Whether fans are exploring the virtual mansion for the hidden surprises, admiring the stunning visuals, or seeking to add exclusive merchandise to their collection, the tour offers an exciting and interactive way to connect with the music superstar.

For Drake enthusiasts and curious fans alike, the virtual tour is a must-visit destination to get a glimpse into the extraordinary world of one of hip-hop's biggest stars.