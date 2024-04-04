The upcoming indie platformer Tales of Kenzera Zau revealed both the English and Swahili voice actors that were cast for the game. The cast includes veteran TV and film actors, too, so check them out here.
Tales of Kenzera Zau is an indie action-adventure platformer developed by Surgent Studios and published by Electronic Arts under EA Originals. It will be released on April 23, 2024, on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. It will also be available on day one on the PlayStation Plus.
The English voice cast is led by Abubakar Salim, founder of Surgent Studios and known for voicing Bayek from Assassin’s Creed: Origins.
The game is a Metroidvania, a genre that was described by Abubakar Salim as “the perfect encapsulation of what grief is.” According to interviews, Tales of Kenzera draws inspiration from Salim’s personal grief after losing his father. The game draws inspiration from Bantu cultures and tribal groups. In Tales of Kenzera: Zau, you experience the world through the eyes of Zau as he faces his own emotions to become a worthy spiritual healer, or a Nganga.
Critical Role Productions also assisted in the game’s development, as the story is also inspired by tabletop role-playing games.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau Voice Actors
The game will be fully voiced in both English and Swahili upon its release later this month.
Tales of Kenzera Zau English Voice Cast
Zau and Zuberi: Abubakar Salim
- Salim is known for being the voice of Bayek of Siwa, the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Origins. He was nominated for a British Academy Games Award for this role and was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit. He is also Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon.
- Abubakar Salim is also the founder of Surgent Studios, the studio developing this game. He is also credited as its director.
Kalunga: Tristan D. Lalla
- Lalla is known for his roles as Agent M in Long Shot, as Mark and Officer Flargon in Ghosts, and as Adéwalé in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.
Bomani: Steve Toussaint
- Toussaint, like Abubakar Salim, is also in House of the Dragon as Lord Corlys Velaryon. His other roles include Seso from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Kane from the TV series Before We Die.
Liyana: Dominique Moore
- Moore is well known for her regular role in the TV series Horrible Histories. On top of this, she also provided her voice as Pickle Pony in Lovely Little Farm. She’s no stranger to the video game industry, either – her most recent video game role was Ghondor in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Mama: Letoya Makhene
- Previous Credits: Home Wrecker, ROSA: Republic of South Ah Sh**t!
Sabulana: Simona Brown
- Brown is an actress known for her roles as Sophie in Man Up, Louise in Behind Her Eyes, and Grace in The Night Manager
GaGorib: Abraham Popoola
- Popoola has roles in Star Wars: Andor as North-1, The Great as Rostov, and George in Cruella (2021). He was also in The Marvels and Morbius as Dag and Ryan, respectively.
Tales of Kenzera Zau Swahili Voice Cast
Zau and Zuberi: Neville Misati
Kalunga: Maqbul Mohammed
Sabulana: Amalie Chopetta
Bomani: Melvin Alusa
Liyana: Grace Nyokabi
Mama: Edith Ithongo’o
