Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

In the wake of the fatal shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, Taylor Swift has taken action.

It's being reported that the singer donated two installments of $50,000 on the GoFundMe page for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the mother who was fatally shot. As of the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $188,000. The initial goal was $75,000.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed,” the GoFundMe's description says. “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”

On February 14, shots were fired during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. Adam Schefter reported that one was dead, with 21 others wounded.

Taylor Swift was in attendance of Super Bowl 58 cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs ultimately won the game, with Kelce playing a major hand in that.

She is currently back on the road on her “Eras” tour. After a brief break to watch the Super Bowl, Swift is about to commence her three-night stay in Melbourne before going to Sydney, Australia.