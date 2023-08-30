Taylor Swift has once again proven her star power by becoming the first female artist in Spotify's history to amass 100 million monthly listeners, The Hollywood Reporter says. Spotify announced this milestone on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, celebrating her achievement with the words “Queen behavior.”

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

This achievement solidifies Swift's status as one of the most influential and popular artists in the music industry. While she trails behind The Weeknd, who achieved this feat earlier in the year, Swift's accomplishment is significant, particularly as a female artist.

Swift's success on Spotify is expected to continue with her upcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)' on October 27, 2023. This re-recorded album marks the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. The announcement of the re-recorded album has led to a surge in streams of the original, underscoring the enduring appeal of Swift's music.

Excitement is building for ‘1989 (Taylor's Version),' as Taylor Swift herself has described it as her “most FAVORITE re-record [she's] ever done.” She has also teased five “insane” ‘From The Vault' tracks that will accompany the release, hinting at even more musical treasures for her fans.

In addition to her musical success, Swift has been on her ‘Eras' tour, delighting fans worldwide with her performances. During a recent show in Mexico City, she playfully referenced the infamous 2009 MTV VMAs incident with Kanye West, showcasing her enduring wit and charm on stage.

Swift's Spotify milestone reaffirms her status as a music icon and underscores her continued influence in the industry.