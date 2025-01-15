Taylor Swift is making moves. Swift will be expanding her $17.5 million mansion in Rhode Island located in Westerly’s Watch Hill neighborhood according to a building permit obtained by the Providence Journal.

The new wing will get another bedroom which will be approximately 16 by 24 feet. In addition to the new bedroom, the expansion will also include several new bathrooms. It has not been determined how many bathrooms the new wing will have. The kitchen will also be getting a makeover as well.

The singer who earned the billionaire title last year will be allegedly spending $1.7 million on labor and materials for the expansion projects.

Swift bought the estate in all cash in 2013. The cliffside mansion features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The “Cruel Summer” singer is known for throwing Fourth of July parties at the mansion which also has a swimming pool and a patio that is perfect for grilling.

Not only does the house have unique placement on the cliffs as well as access to 700 feet of private beachfront, there is also a historical element in the property.

“Her name was Rebekah Harkness. And she lived in the house that I ended up buying in Rhode Island. That’s how I learned about her,” Swift said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020. “But she was a woman who was very, very talked about, and everything she did was scandalous. I found a connection in that.”

Swift even wrote about the socialite in the 2020 song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Taylor Swift's 2025 Plan

2025 has already been off to a good start for Swift. She has already earned an accolade as she is the No. 1 artist of the 21st century, according to Billboard. The Top Artist chart is based on performance on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart from the start of 2000 through the end of last year.

Besides her accolade entering into 2025, she also has some music plans for this year. Swift released her 14th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last year and it's up for six Grammys. She hasn't officially teased an album for this year but insiders have said that there is music to look forward to. However, as for touring this year, fans might have to wait until 2026. An insider told Us Weekly that Swift does want to experience a tour again.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” an insider says. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”