While Taylor Swift was absent from the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, Nov. 17, but she was still a topic of conversation.

Ryleigh Spector, who is Baylon Spector's wife from the Bills, posted a shady post on Instagram seemingly targeted at the popstar.

“9-2!” Ryleigh wrote via her Instagram Story referring to the Bills' record this year after defeating the Chiefs. “Never a Swiftie.”

The Chiefs had their first loss of the season on Sunday but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not letting this one moment define the season.

“The undefeated thing was cool,” Mahomes said after the 30-21 loss. “But that's not our ultimate goal.”

Mahomes wants to use this setback to propel the team forward for the rest of the season.

“It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about],” Mahomes said. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

“I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”

Taylor Swift Bonds With Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon

It seems as though this statement by Ryleigh is few and far between since Swift has been able to bond with several other Chiefs WAGS as she supports her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Chariah Gordon who is engaged to Mecole Hardman Jr. spoke to Glamour recently on how they have become close.

“I call her my sis, that’s my sis,” Chariah told the outlet. “She’s just really a sweet, down-to-earth girl. I forgot that she was even Taylor Swift, that’s how she makes you feel. I wasn’t saying, ‘Oh my God, this is Taylor.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, this is one of my home girls from back home.’”

Swift has even met Gordon's children and gifted them a “thoughtful” present for the holidays.

“It’s so freaking cute and so thoughtful,” Chariah told Glamour magazine. “In-between shows [she was] keeping my kids super near.”

Gordon and Hardman share two children together: son Mecole “Three” Hardman III, 20 months, and daughter Anna “Cici” Hardman, 6 months.

In another interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Gordon spoke about the viral moment where she posted a group photo of Kelce, Swift, herself, and her fiancé last year.

“I just thought that we looked cute and I posted it,” Gordon said in an interview with PEOPLE published on Tuesday, November 5. Gordon was referring to the group photo of both couples she posted on Instagram last year that showed Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek for the first time. “I didn’t have [any] thought into it, honestly. I didn’t know that it was going to be that big.”

She even posted a sequel to the photo this year to commemorate the viral moment.