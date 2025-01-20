Taylor Swift once again proves how thoughtful she really is.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed a baby girl, Golden Raye, on Sunday, Jan. 12. According to Page Six, the pop star made a “handmade baby blanket” for Golden Raye.

“Taylor is so looking forward to meeting Brittany and Patrick’s baby girl and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her friends,” the insider told the publication.

Patrick and Brittany have two older children Sterling Skye who was born in 2021 and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon who was born in 2022.

This is not the first time that Swift has gifted a handmade item to a friend. The source reveals that the Grammy winner also made a baby blanket for Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon and her wide receiver fiancé Mecole Hardman Jr. when they welcomed their daughter last year.

“It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart,” the insider explains.

This is a tradition that means a lot for the singer as it brings back memories from her own childhood.

“Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends,” the source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift On Motherhood

Since Swift stepped into the spotlight, a common question that she is asked is when she wants to settle down and have children. Back in 2010, when the singer was just 20, she opened up about the idea of having children in the future.

“Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely,” she told Us Weekly per Hello Magazine at the time. “I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did.”

“But let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it,” she added. “But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!”

A couple of years later she kept the same sentiment and even added how many children she'd like to have.

“I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four,” she told Marie Claire in 2012. “I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me.”

However, only two years later, Swift seemingly had some doubt in her answer when asked about having children due to the rise in her fame.

“I don't know if I'll have kids,” she said in 2014 to InStyle per Daily Mail. “It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies.”

Nearly a decade later though, Swift's tune has changed. The singer is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the two are in talks about building a future together.

“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source told Us Weekly in 2024. “They are in love and don’t care what others think.”

The insider adds that Travis and Taylor “both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.”