It's a wrap! Taylor Swift sends fans a heartwarming yet powerful message as she ends the US leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The singer took to Instagram as she does after each show to thank her fans and describe her experience in the city. Unlike her previous show recaps, Swift had an important call-to-action for fans this go around.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on Instagram.”Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!”

Swift added to her post with an important message to her fans” And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

This is not the first time that Swift has used her platform to talk about politics. Last month, the “Lover” singer took to Instagram to endorse U.S. Vice President and Democratic Party Candidate Kamala Harris.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” Swift penned on Instagram with a photo of her and her cat Benjamin. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift added the issues that persuaded her to endorse Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she continued. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

What's Next For Taylor Swift?

The singer will go on to finish her Eras Tour in Canada.

“There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour,” she concluded. “I can’t believe we’re in single digits. Next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you [soon emoji] for 6 shows in Toronto!”

Swift has six dates at Toronto's Rogers Centre starting Nov. 14 before heading to Vancouver for the last three dates of her tour at BC Place in December.